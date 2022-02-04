More than half a million euro worth of drugs seized in Mitchelstown

The discovery was made when the car was stopped by members of the Fermoy Roads Policing Unit during a routine checkpoint at 2.20pm this afternoon
According to gardaí, a quantity of cannabis and cocaine with an estimated value of €590,000 was seized after a car was stopped and searched this afternoon in Mitchelstown.

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 18:57
Ann Murphy

More than half a million euro worth of drugs has been seized in north Cork.

Cannabis with an estimated value of €380,000 was discovered during a search of the car, along with €210,000 of cocaine.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested and the car was seized.

The man is currently being held in Fermoy garda station where he is being questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996

