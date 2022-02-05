Limerick college in talks to buy derelict apartments for student accommodation

The buildings, built in the 90s, have around 40 apartments and would be able to accommodate around 60 students
Limerick college in talks to buy derelict apartments for student accommodation

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) confirmed that discussions are at “early stages” regarding the purchase of a building near Courtbrack Avenue, for the purpose of housing students. Photo via Wikipedia

Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 04:18
Ryan O’Rourke

A college in Limerick is in talks to purchase a number of derelict apartments with the aim of turning them into student accommodation.

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) confirmed that discussions are at “early stages” regarding the purchase of a building near Courtbrack Avenue, for the purpose of housing students.

The buildings, built in the 90s, have around 40 apartments and would be able to accommodate around 60 students.

They are located meters away from MIC’s campus, and have previously been used to house students, and then asylum seekers, up until 2017, when they became vacant and fell into a derelict state.

Labour councillor Joe Leddin said he had been pushing for the council’s derelicts site team to use the means offered to them, such as levies, in order to get apartments back in use.

He claimed that the owner had now "agreed to a request by the Council to refurbish the departments and we develop them," while at the same time, had entered into discussions with MIC.

Mr Leddin said that while the apartments remain boarded up, “students are still checking into hotels or living in unsuitable or overcrowded accommodation or simply driving long distances,” he said.

He welcomed the news that the apartments will now be brought back to the market, as Limerick is currently struggling with an accommodation crisis.

Read More

Limerick direct provision centre earmarked for student apartments

More in this section

File Photo The Health Service Executive has said it is working to establish how many patients may need to have their medical tes HSE to conduct audit of child mental health services in North Kerry
Kerry teacher with Lyme disease 'overwhelmed' as she raises more than €66k for treatment Kerry teacher with Lyme disease 'overwhelmed' as she raises more than €66k for treatment
Cork's Dunkettle Interchange to see slip road reopen this weekend Cork's Dunkettle Interchange to see slip road reopen this weekend
#HousingPlace: Mary Immaculate CollegePlace: Limerick
Limerick college in talks to buy derelict apartments for student accommodation

More than half a million euro worth of drugs seized in Mitchelstown

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

  • 9
  • 10
  • 25
  • 38
  • 43
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices