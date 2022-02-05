Limerick college in talks to buy derelict apartments for student accommodation

A college in Limerick is in talks to purchase a number of derelict apartments with the aim of turning them into student accommodation.

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) confirmed that discussions are at “early stages” regarding the purchase of a building near Courtbrack Avenue, for the purpose of housing students.

The buildings, built in the 90s, have around 40 apartments and would be able to accommodate around 60 students.

They are located meters away from MIC’s campus, and have previously been used to house students, and then asylum seekers, up until 2017, when they became vacant and fell into a derelict state.

Labour councillor Joe Leddin said he had been pushing for the council’s derelicts site team to use the means offered to them, such as levies, in order to get apartments back in use.

He claimed that the owner had now "agreed to a request by the Council to refurbish the departments and we develop them," while at the same time, had entered into discussions with MIC.

Mr Leddin said that while the apartments remain boarded up, “students are still checking into hotels or living in unsuitable or overcrowded accommodation or simply driving long distances,” he said.

He welcomed the news that the apartments will now be brought back to the market, as Limerick is currently struggling with an accommodation crisis.