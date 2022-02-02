Upsetting incidents prompts undertaker to call for revival of funeral cortege traditions

One motorist cut into the line of family cars, two behind the hearse, and honked his horn repeatedly urging them to drive faster
"I can’t say this is widespread but people can be less inclined these days to wait,” said Finbarr O'Connor. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 04:26
Eoin English

A number of upsetting incidents have prompted a well know-known Cork undertaker to urge people to revive the traditions of pausing for and giving way to a hearse and cortege.

Finbarr O’Connor, managing director of O’Connor Brothers Funeral Home at the North Gate Bridge in Cork, said such simple gestures would mean the world to bereaved family members at a time of sadness.

Mr O’Connor, whose family opened the first funeral home in Ireland in 1967, said he has noticed a decline in recent years of the tradition of people pausing on the footpath, or stopping their cars at junctions, while a funeral cortege passes by.

But three recent incidents prompted him to speak out last night.

He told the Irish Examiner that in the first case, a motorist came through a roundabout as a cortege left a church on the northside of the city, missed his car by about a foot “with no regard for the hearse or the family travelling behind”.

On another occasion, he said a taxi driver pulled in between a hearse and family members' cars only to turn off 30-yards down the road.

“It wouldn’t have taken much time for him to wait until we had passed. I can’t say this is widespread but people can be less inclined these days to wait,” he said.

And on the third occasion, a motorist cut into the line of family cars, two behind the hearse near Chetwynd cemetery, and honked his horn repeatedly urging them to drive faster.

“Most drivers are very good. They realise what’s happening and will know that when we go through a junction, we’re gone, and they can go about their daily lives,” he said.

But there are some people who feel ‘I’m the centre of the universe and everyone needs to get out of my way’.

"They look on us as normal everyday traffic and if they see a gap, they’ll go for it.” 

He asked people to consider pausing on the footpath, or stopping their car at a junction, to demonstrate to the bereaved family that their loss is noticed and shared by all. He also urged people on footpaths to bow their head while the hearse passes, and encouraged motorists to let family cars follow the hearse.

“In most cases, it is the family following the hearse. It only makes your journey slightly longer but means the world to families in such different times,” he said. 

