Cork to host two ceremonies marking the fight for independence

Two significant centenary commemorations marking the fight for independence are to be held in Co. Cork, one of which will be attended by President Michael D Higgins.

The first of the two will take place this Friday, marking the exact day 100 years ago when the British handed over the first of their major military installations in the country to Irish forces following the signing of the Treaty.

The second, which will be attended by the president, will take place in the village of Clonmult on February 20 and will commemorate the IRA's largest loss of life in any single engagement during the War of Independence.

The Defence Forces are hosting the commemoration on Friday at Lynch Camp, Kilworth. The 14,000-acre camp was purchased by the British in the late 1800s and used as a major training facility for troops going to the Boer War and World War One.

During the War of Independence it was used by the British as a large internment camp for those suspected of IRA involvement. Men were interred there from all over Munster and parts of Leinster.

Commandant Tadhg O'Donoghue, who is in charge of the camp, organised a centenary commemoration there last September to remember the 25 IRA men who tunnelled out of the camp, some using wooden spoons. None were ever recaptured and the remainder of the internees were quickly transferred to Spike Island, which was seen as far more secure.

Following the Treaty, the British started to hand their army bases over to Irish forces. Kilworth was the first, but they kept some of their port installations because of strategic importance to their empire, only handing them back in 1938.

The Irish forces were led into the camp by Tom Barry, an IRA man who lived in the nearby village of Glanworth. The men were subsequently to splinter into pro- and anti-Treaty factions, leading to the Civil War.

One of the main leaders on the anti-Treaty side was General Liam Lynch. A native of Anglesborough, Co. Limerick – which is not far from the camp – he was shot dead by Free State soldiers in the Knockmealdown mountains in April 1923.

The camp was later named after him. Commandant O'Donoghue said relatives of Lynch will attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, a significant upgrade of the memorial at Clonmult, near Midleton, has been undertaken by community volunteers. It was completed last year in anticipation of a major commemoration there to mark the centenary of the ambush which occurred on February 20, 1921.

Unfortunately, it had to be postponed because of Covid-19 restrictions, but will take place this year on the same date.

Twelve members of the IRA's East Cork flying column were killed when they were surprised at their camp in Clonmult by a British Army patrol, which was later reinforced by Auxiliary Police.

The British Army shot five dead and the Auxiliaries Police killed the other seven after they'd surrendered. Two of the eight captured were later executed.

Tim O'Sullivan, secretary of the Clonmult Ambush Commemoration Committee, said it's “a huge honour” to have President Higgins address the event.

“We have a number of relatives of the men coming to the commemoration from as far away as Boston and New York, as well as Britain and others from all over Ireland,” he said.