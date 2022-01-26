Teen undergoing surgery after stabbing in Cork

A teenager is undergoing surgery on Wednesday after being stabbed in a targeted attack in an apartment in Cork city on Tuesday night.

The 18-year-old was stabbed multiple times with an implement after a group of between six and eight males burst into the apartment on John Redmond Street at about 8.45pm.

A manhunt is now underway and gardaí are awaiting medical clearance to speak to the injured man.

Garda sources say one of those involved in the attack was armed with a blunt instrument, which was also used to attack the young man.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital on Tuesday night and is being treated for a number of injuries to his chest and lower body.

While his injuries are neither life-threatening or life-changing, Garda sources said he was badly injured in the attack.

Officers believe the group had specifically targeted the youth and investigators are trying to establish if the attack is connected to any other incidents.

Gardaí sealed off the area on Tuesday night and a forensics examination was carried out at the scene on Wednesday morning.

Gardaí will also look through CCTV footage from the area in a bid to identify the men involved in the attack.

One of the angles gardaí are pursuing is whether members of the group used public transport to travel to the area to carry out the attack.

It is the second stabbing in Cork city in recent days. In an unrelated incident on Friday afternoon, a man was stabbed on St Patrick's Street. He was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

Gardaí investigating Tuesday night’s incident are appealing to members of the public who saw anything unusual or spotted the group of men arriving at an apartment building in the John Redmond Street area to come forward.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street Garda Station are investigating the incident and can be contacted on 021 452 2000.