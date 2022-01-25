Cork City Council secures funding for 80 new social homes

Cork City Council plans to build 80 homes at a site in Blackrock, after applying for over €2m in Government funding under a scheme for new social housing developments.

The Land Initiative Circular, issued by the Department of Housing last year, allows for the cost of purchasing and construction on a piece of land to be met by the department if it is for social housing.

The development at Clover Hill Court, Blackrock, is one of just 12 applications made to the scheme by councils across the country last year. The application from Cork City Council for €2.043 million was the second-highest amount requested by a council and the only one from Munster.

In Dublin, Fingal County Council requested €2.25 million for a development at Holywell, and €1.75 million apiece for housing developments at Ballyboughal and the Swords Road. Councils in Cavan, Kilkenny, Longford, Mayo and Meath also applied for funding under the scheme.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien, in response to a parliamentary question, said: “The focus with this initiative was for land that is development-ready for housing, is appropriately zoned, which faces no other known obstacles to its development and where the local authority can work to a delivery programme to develop social housing as soon as possible on the site.

“In such cases, funding for the land was provided by my Department when a local authority presented a viable social housing development proposal for the site.”

Mr O’Brien said that the 12 schemes receiving funding under this scheme were not reflective of all the sites that may have been acquired by local authorities during 2021 under normal processes.

He said he looks forward to the support of public representatives “in the advancement of much-needed new social homes on these sites”.

The development to the southeast of Cork City is expected to begin the construction phase in early 2023, subject to planning and government approval.

According to the Government’s last report on social housing need in Ireland, there were 61,880 households on a waiting list for housing support in November 2020. Of these, 6,423 were in Cork or 10.4% of the national total.

In Cork City alone, there are over 60 planned social housing developments, encompassing hundreds of homes, that are in varying stages of development.

The number of new builds of social homes in the first nine months across the country last year was 3,144. Under the Government’s Housing for All plans, an average of 33,000 homes are targeted for delivery in the years up to 2030. The minister said this would increase the number of affordable, suitable and high-quality homes available to all households.

A recent report from the Local Government Audit service found that some councils took over a year to turn around vacant properties for social housing. On average, Cork City Council took 63 weeks to turn around a vacant property for new tenants, while Cork County Council took 53 weeks.