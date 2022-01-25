Backseat baby — woman gives birth in her car on the way to CUMH

A woman who was on the way to Cork University Maternity Hospital to give birth with her husband ended up giving birth on the backseat of the car.

As the couple who live in Frankfield passed the Togher turn-off, Vicky went into labour.

By the time they had reached the Sarsfield Road roundabout she had given birth to a healthy baby boy, Conor.

Speaking on the Neil Prendeville Show, Vicky’s husband Stephen spoke about the Sunday they prepared to head off to the maternity hospital.

“We were getting ready to go and things really started ramping up, Vicky went into the back of the car and as we were going down the hill she started saying ‘It’s coming, it’s coming’.

“It went from slow and steady to happening very fast and very quickly.”

Baby boy Conor was born in the backseat of Vicky and Stephen's car as they made their way to CUMH.

Stephen said he was stressed and worried as he drove to the hospital, “but Vicky was an absolute warrior, I was very proud of her”.

“Between the slip road before the Sarsfield roundabout the baby came and Vicky delivered him herself, up into her arms and thank God everything was alright.

“I was trying to keep calm and chat to Vicky in the back and told her to keep the baby up next to her and we’ll get to the hospital ASAP.”

Stephen asked Vicky whether or not he should pull in and ring the hospital, but his wife told him to keep on driving.

“It was kind of too late anyway to be calling at that stage."

We had called them before we left so they knew we were on the way, but I don’t think they expected us to be calling in the way we did.

“I ran in and could barely put any words together, but flagged down a nurse at the reception and in fairness the staff were all out within two minutes and they were delighted, told us everything was fine.

“They brought Vicky to the emergency department, told me to park the car, which was difficult enough after that,” he said.

Conor who came in at six pounds and 13 ounces got to go home with his mother Vicky on Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after arriving.

“He’s perfect — has all his fingers and toes.”