Gardaí seeking public's help in locating missing Waterford teen

Gardaí and Alloy’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Alloy Usmman, 14, has been missing since January 18

Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 19:13
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing teenager from Waterford.

Fourteen-year-old Alloy Usmman is missing from the Waterford area since Tuesday, January 18.

Alloy is described as being approximately 6 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. 

It is believed Alloy was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit when last seen.

"Gardaí and Alloy’s family are concerned for his welfare," a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on Alloy's whereabouts are asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 3000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

