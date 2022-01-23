Body discovered on Waterford beach

A body has been found on Bunmahon beach, Co Waterford.

Gardai and emergency services were tasked to the scene on Sunday morning following the discovery.

Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 and Bunmahon Lifeboat were among the emergency services on site.

The person’s remains have since been removed from the scene.

In a statement gardaí said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended a scene at Bunmahon Beach, Co Waterford this morning, Sunday, 23rd January 2022 after being alerted to the discovery of a body.

"The body has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford Hospital where a post-mortem will take place”.