Three lotto winners running out of time to claim Match 5 prizes

Time is running out for three lucky lotto players, including one from Cork, who have yet to claim substantial prizes from draws that took place in October of last year.

Two prizes worth €23,367 have yet to be claimed by players from Cork and Limerick, while a third player in Mayo has yet to come forward to claim their winnings of €22,872.

The National Lottery is appealing to players in the three counties to check their tickets carefully from two draws in October 2020.

The winning ticket holder from Mayo has just until close of business on Tuesday, January 25 to make contact and claim their winnings before the deadline elapses.

The winning numbers for this particular draw were: 03, 11, 25, 32, 40, 45 and the bonus was 05, with the lucky player winning a Match 5 prize.

The ticket was sold at Centra on Lower James Street in Claremorris.

Meanwhile, two lotto players in Cork and Limerick have until Friday, January 28 to make contact and claim their Match 5 prize from a draw on Saturday, October 30.

The Cork winner bought their ticket at Angland's service station in Dormagh in Mallow, while the Limerick player bought their winning ticket at Centra, Cul Crannagh in Dooradoyle. Both tickets were bought on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers drawn were: 05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to Lotto players in Cork, Limerick and Mayo to carefully check their old tickets from October to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming these Lotto Match 5 prizes.

“If you are one of these three lucky winners, we are advising you to sign the back of your ticket and to urgently make contact with our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims @lottery.ie. We can then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”