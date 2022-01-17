British woman dies in Tonga tsunami after trying to save her dogs

The undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday (AP/Press Association Images/PA)
Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 14:14
Isobel Frodsham, PA

A British woman who went missing after a tsunami in Tonga has died, according to her family.

Angela Glover, from Brighton, died after an undersea volcano erupted near the Pacific nation on Saturday, sending large tsunami waves crashing across the shore.

Her brother, Nick Eleini, said the 50-year-old died while trying to save her dogs.

He said her body was found by her husband James.

Reading out a statement, he told Sky News: “I understand that this terrible accident came about as they tried to rescue their dogs.

“As you can imagine, her family is devastated. And we respectfully request that we are given privacy to grieve.”

