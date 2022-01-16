Motorcyclist, 26, dies in single-vehicle crash in Limerick city

A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle crash in Limerick city this afternoon.

Gardaí in Roxboro Road say are investigating the collision, which occurred at O'Malley Park in Southhill, Limerick at around 1pm.

In the incident, the victim, a male aged 26, and his vehicle collided with a wall and metal fence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The scene is currently preserved while garda forensic collision investigators carry out an examination of the scene.

The road is closed and local diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. In particular, they wish to speak to any road users with video footage, including dashcam.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station (061) 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.