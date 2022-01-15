Gardaí appeal for information on missing Limerick teenager

Anyone with information on Adrian Joyce's whereabouts are asked to contact Henry Garda Station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111
17-year-old Adrian Joyce is missing from his home in Castletroy, Co Limerick since Friday, January 14. Picture: Garda Info

Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 21:00
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Limerick are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager. 

17-year-old Adrian Joyce is missing from his home in Castletroy, Co Limerick since Friday, January 14.

Adrian is described as being approximately 6"1' inches in height with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, Adrian was wearing a grey puma tracksuit with black runners and a black face mask.

Adrian is known to frequent the Limerick City area.

Investigating gardaí and Adrian’s family say they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Adrian’s whereabouts are asked to contact Henry Garda Station on 061 212 400 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Missing peoplePlace: Limerick
