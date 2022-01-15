Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing man in Kerry 

A 27 year old man has been missing from his home in Ballyferriter Co Kerry since Thursday, and his family have expressed concern for his welfare.
Bernard Szilasi is described as being about 5 foot 9 inches in height with a medium build and black hair.
He was wearing a black Helly Hansen jacket, black trousers and black and red Adidas runners when last seen on January 13 and was carrying a blue Adidas bag.
He is known to spend time also in Dingle and Tralee.
Local gardaí are also concerned and have appealed for any information which could help in tracing where he might be now.
Anyone with information on Bernard’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.