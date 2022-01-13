‘My staff are exhausted, burnt out': Childcare services overwhelmed by staff shortages

After a short Christmas break, owner and manager at Cork's Generation Education, Irene Heredia Ariño, said her staff faced a first day back like no other this week with staff shortages leaving them “exhausted” and “burnt out”.

Located in Glounthaune, Co Cork, Generation Education provides a range of services including pre-school, breakfast clubs, school drops, and after-school activities.

Almost 60 children come into the service at different stages each day and on Monday of this week, there were just four of a total of 11 members of staff available to work due to Covid cases and close-contact notifications.

Irene is pleading for “support, resources and assistance” for staff so that they can continue to care for the children that come through their doors each day.

Following their shortages on Monday, she has sent a letter to the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste as well as local TDs, addressing it to “whoever will listen and whoever will help”.

Irene's letter was addressed to “whoever will listen and whoever will help”. Picture: Dan Linehan

“I'm writing this on behalf of my staff, our children, their parents, their families. We are reaching our limit. We are overwhelmed. We don't know how much longer we can do our job like this,” it read.

“My staff are exhausted, burnt out. As a manager, I am desperate. I want to support my team who have been working so hard through all of this.”

As it can be difficult to get relief staff and the process can often take some time, Irene said they need a solution for such an “emergency situation” where they are struggling to meet their ratios of staff to children.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, she said she wrote the letter in hopes of getting additional support for services such as her own who are feeling the impact.

“I felt like we just can’t go every week like this,” she said.

"Even with 11 staff on payroll, we still find ourselves struggling every day to meet our ratios. I just felt like I had to at least do something to put out there [how] my staff are feeling.

“I just felt like I at least owe it to them to at least try for somebody to listen to us and to send some kind of help.”

Irene said they experienced shortages last year, and had been hoping things would improve after Christmas after hiring some additional staff, but it has not been the case.

They are currently facing the worst staff shortages they have seen so far.

However, Irene is not alone in her experience, with other providers also feeling an impact.

“I know that there are many other providers that are feeling the same and doing their best, as well and trying to help their setting and their staff.”

“We’re definitely not the only ones,” she added.

She said Monday's experience made her realise that they have reached a point where they cannot do it alone anymore and need support.

"We are doing our best daily, but we can't continue to do it on our own," the letter concluded.