Freezing fog warning issued or Munster and Leinster

A status yellow warning has been issued for Munster and Leinster as freezing fog is expected to develop overnight.
Met Éireann says the warning will come into effect from 8pm this evening as dense fog descends in parts of Munster and Leinster leading to "impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions.
The forecaster says the fog will be slow to lift on Thursday and may linger beyond the warning's expiry at 12pm.
Lowest temperatures of -1C to +3C can be expected with frost forming, especially over the midlands, south and east.