Man in his 20s killed in Co Clare crash

A man has been killed following a two-car collision that occurred in Co Clare on Wednesday morning.
The fatal collision occurred on the outskirts of Bodyke village at approximately 5.45 am.
The man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.
Gardaí are at the scene on the R352 road between Bodyke and Ennis where it is currently closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have footage, is asked to make it available to gardaí and contact Ennis Garda Station 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.