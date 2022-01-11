Praise for Cork City fire crew after puppy rescue

Officers from the Cork City Fire Brigade made a 'paw-some' rescue in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The crew, from the Ballyvolane Fire Station, have been praised for rescuing a two-week-old puppy on the northside of Cork City.

The puppy, nicknamed Buzz, had gotten stuck in a wastewater pipe in the Glen area of the city.

The crew were alerted to the incident by a member of the public and using a con-saw and sledge, they were able to free him.

The puppy was later reunited with his owner.

🐶Wooof morning🐶



04:00 this AM Green Watch came to the rescue of this pup stuck in a waste water pipe. Crews spent a period of time with a con saw & sledge to free the pup



Thankfully the rescue came to a happy ending & “Buzz” (named after his new fav hero) was safe & well pic.twitter.com/d7uK7IAT8O — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) January 11, 2022

A spokesperson for the fire crew said: “We’re delighted to be a part of this successful outcome”.

The public was quick to praise the fire service on social media for the “amazing outcome” with one commenter saying they “deserve a round of ap-paws”.