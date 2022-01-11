Limerick to host Ultimate Frisbee world championship worth €1.5m

The University of Limerick (UL) is preparing to host over 2,000 athletes this summer for the Ultimate Frisbee world championships.

The tournament will mark the first Ultimate Frisbee championship held since 2018 and will see people from over 30 nations taking part.

Organisers of the 2022 World Masters Ultimate Club Championships (WMUCC) saw demand for registration more than double expectations following the long break from international competition due to the ongoing pandemic.

The eight-day tournament will take place from June 25 and will see participants travelling from all over the globe including the US and the southern hemisphere.

The world's top Masters Frisbee Club teams will stay in Limerick with many expected to bring family along for the trip as the destination proved a big draw for many athletes.

The championship will provide a welcome economic boost for the county and is estimated to be worth around €1.5m.

It may not be the most well-known sport in Ireland but the national women's team are reigning European champions following their triumph in Hungary in 2019.

Limerick is familiar with the fast-paced sport as well with the annual Siege of Limerick held there for the past nine years and the recent All-Ireland finals taking place at UL Sport.

This summer's tournament provides the opportunity to showcase the world-class facilities at UL to the global community, said tournament director Liam Grant of Siege Events.

"The modern campus will give the event an Olympic village feel and will allow for a stress-free experience," said Mr Grant.

In making the decision to award the staging of the Championships in Limerick, the governing body for the sport, the World Flying Disc Federation, said UL was an "awesome venue".

The successful bid shows reaffirms the county and city's stellar reputation for hosting large-scale international sporting events, said Mayor Daniel Butler.

"We have the sporting prowess, outstanding facilities and our Limerick Edge to stage a world class event," he said.

"The tournament will provide a very welcome boost to the hospitality, tourism and retail sectors in the region."

The eight-day event will see athletes compete across nine different divisions at grounds around Limerick including LIT and UL Bohs.