Two Munster lotto players who scooped €23k each in October draw yet to come forward

The National Lottery are continuing to appeal to Lotto players in Cork and Limerick to check their tickets carefully from a draw in October as two prizes remain unclaimed.

Two players who matched five numbers to win €23,367 each in the Saturday October 30 draw are also yet to come forward and have until January 28 to do so.

The winning tickets were both purchased on the day of the draw. The Cork winner purchased their ticket at Anglands Service Station, Dromagh, Mallow, while the Limerick player bought their winning ticket at Centra, Cul Crannagh, Dooradoyle.

The winning numbers from the Saturday October 30 Lotto draw were: 05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.

Meanwhile, lotto players in Mayo have just two weeks left to claim a prize worth €22,872 from the Wednesday October 27 draw.

The claim deadline for this Lotto Match 5 prize is close of business on Tuesday January 25.

The winning ticket was sold on October 26 at the Centra store on Lower James Street in Claremorris, Mayo.

The winning Lotto numbers for the draw were: 03, 11, 25, 32, 40, 45 and the bonus was 05.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all Lotto players in Cork, Limerick and Mayo to carefully check their old tickets from October to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming these prizes.

“If you are one of these three lucky winners, we are advising you to sign the back of your ticket and make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible on 1800 666 222 or email claims @lottery.ie.

"We can then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”