Dreaming of Island life? Too late as couple bag coveted caretaker jobs on Great Blasket 

Thousands of people from around the globe who applied for caretaker jobs on a remote island off the coast of Kerry, with no running water or electricity, are to be disappointed as one lucky couple has now been chosen.

More than 100,000 people have applied for the roles over the past three years and the pair, who have yet to be named, has been picked from these.

The couple are understood to be from outside Ireland and also dreamed of living on the Blaskets.

The most recent caretakers on the Great Blasket Island were Limerick woman Niamh Kelleher and her boyfriend Jack Cakehead, who lives in France. The couple finished their stint of island life in late September.

Billy O’Connor, who runs the accommodation on the island, said they were not advertising the positions this year. “We just wanted to update everyone who has emailed and enquired regarding the caretaker position. This year – due to the phenomenal volume of previous applications (of which we want to thank everyone) we have our duo picked.

“We hope to reopen on April 1, proving all things Covid-19 keep at bay.

“Again, [we want] to thank everyone for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming people back this year.”

There are no permanent residents on the island, which was deserted in the 1950s because emergency services were unable to reach it in storms.

In the first year of advertising the positions, more than 40,000 applications were received. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mr O’Connor, and his partner Alice Hayes, own three cottages, which are rented out to holidaymakers, and a coffee shop on the island.

The couple has been inundated with enquiries by phone, email, social media messages and paper applications from countries such as Mexico, Finland and Argentina since first advertising the two positions three years ago.

In the first year of advertising the positions, more than 40,000 applications were received by Mr O’Connor and Ms Hayes.

Located about three miles off the coast of Dingle, Co Kerry, the Great Blasket Island was home to the late author and storyteller Peig Sayers, whose writings formed part of the Leaving Cert Irish curriculum.

Over the past several months Niamh and Jack have been carrying out some essential tasks including adding another bedroom to one of the cottages and upgrading other amenities.

Mr O’Connor’s links to the island date back to when his grandfather and granduncle bought the island, which eventually ended up in lengthy and costly legal battles in the High and Supreme Courts against the State and former taoiseach Charles Haughey over ownership and use rights.