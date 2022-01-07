Cork community rallies to support 'fabulous father' who drowned in Australia saving son

A Cork community is rallying to support the family of a local man who drowned in Australia while rescuing his son from water rapids.

Friends of the heroic Corkman, described as a “fabulous father”, have now set up a Gofundme page to assist his family and raise funds for his children’s education.

49-year-old Cassan Cowman, originally from Donoughmore, Co Cork, moved to Australia in mid-2020 with his wife Trish and their three children. Trish is originally from Australia.

The couple and their children Ormond (11), Ella (9), and Torin (7) were on a family trip to Wappa Falls in Queensland on Sunday afternoon when Cassan went to the aid of his sons after he slipped into the rapids.

He failed to resurface after pushing his son to safety.

His son was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for observation after the accident while emergency services carried out a search of the area for Cassan. His body was removed from the water a number of hours later. No funeral arrangements have yet been made.

A report will now be completed for the local coroner on the tragedy.

His wife Trish has paid tribute to her husband, whom she described as a “fabulous father” and “passionate about politics and social justice”.

She said he was “in love with our beaches, blue skies and bushland, and went exploring with his family at every opportunity.” She added: “Cassan was a fabulous father to his three children, dryly funny and very passionate about ethics, politics, social justice, and of course Ireland beating the All Blacks in Dublin.” He is also survived by one brother, Mark, and his sister-in-law Rachel.

Family friend Russell Duane said Cassan has relatives still living in Cork, Clare and Dublin.

Since moving to Australia, Cassan worked remotely with a company on Model Farm Road, called Lincor.

He studied electrical engineering in college and was working in software development.

Corkman Cassan Cowman, from Donoughmore, who died in a drowning accident in Australia, with his wife Trish.

A colleague, Kieran Donnelly, said that Cass had worked for the company for a decade, and was in regular contact with his workmates on regular virtual meetings.

He added: “It was a big shock for everyone when we got the news.” He described Cassan as a devoted father and family man whose “act of heroism is the only testament necessary as to his character”.

He said his death will leave a huge hole at Lincor.

He added said Cassan was a “friendly, affable and gentle giant who was good at seeing the humour in things although he was often at this funniest when in full-flow, mid-rant over some injustice or illogical situation”.

Funds have begun to flow into the GoFundme page from Australia and from Ireland, including from former classmates in Cork.

Among the donations is AU$2,000 from an anonymous donor.

People can donate to the fund in honour of Cassan Cowman at the ‘Cowman Family Education’ Gofundme page.

