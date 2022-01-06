Cork City Council to get extra staff to realise sustainable travel vision

A local authority has been given a staffing boost to help it deliver a raft of ambitious sustainable travel projects over the next few years.

Cork City Council has received funding from the National Transport Authority (NTA) to employ 23 additional staff who will be focused on delivering the Cork Bus Connects Programme and on the delivery of the infrastructure proposed in the planned investment in new or upgraded walking and cycling networks.

The Bus Connects Cork programme includes a redesign of the city’s bus network, the building of new bus and cycle lanes, the introduction of a new ticketing system and a cashless payment scheme, new bus shelters, new park-and-ride facilities, and new zero-emissions vehicles.

The first major part of the scheme, the redesign of the network, was unveiled in November and aims to:

increase the level of bus services by 36%;

organise services around high-frequency routes within the city centre with route branches extending out to other areas of the city;

bring 34% more people living close (within a 400m walk) to a frequent service - 33% of those are retired, 40% are in households without a car, and 56% are unemployed;

ensure passengers face shorter waits at a bus stop and have more direct routes;

provides additional weekend services;

introduce new routes to areas in the Cork Metropolitan Area including Little Island, Cobh, Carrigaline, Ringaskiddy, Glanmire, Ballincollig and Blarney.

It is hoped that the redesigned network will be finalised in the first quarter of 2022 with a view to implementing the final proposals from 2023. To help the city council deliver on the ambitions set out in this plan, the NTA has provided funding to the council to create 23 additional positions.

Green Party Cllr Dan Boyle asked city officials for an update on how many of those positions have been filled to date.

The city’s head of infrastructure, Gerry O’Beirne, said following the allocation of funding from the NTA, the council has now secured the necessary approval from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to fill the 23 posts.

He said six positions have been filled to date and a further 10 are in the process of recruitment or filling with the remainder expected to be recruited over the coming months.

“The staff recruited on foot of the additional funding will cover a broad range of disciplines including administration, programme coordination, project management, landscape architecture, quantity surveying, communication, engagement, graphic design, technician services, engineering,” he said.

“The additional posts are necessary for the design, planning and delivery of the expanding work programme funded by the NTA and will be supported and complimented by the existing skills within the local authority.”