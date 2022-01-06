Man, 50s, to appear in court over Christmas Day stabbing of woman in Banteer

A man in his 50s has been charged in connection with the assault of a woman on Christmas Day in Cork.
The woman, who is in her 50s, was found with apparent stab wounds at a home in Banter, near Kanturk after gardaí were called to the scene of a domestic incident at 4.30pm on December 25.
She was taken to hospital where she was treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.
A major Garda manhunt was launched for the attacker, believed to have been known to the woman.
A man, also aged in his 50s, was located near the scene a short time later.
He had suffered what is believed to have been self-inflicted stab wounds and he was also taken to hospital for medical treatment.
The man will appear before Midleton District Court this morning at 10.30am.