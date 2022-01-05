Residents 'left shaken' after bomb scare on Cork's northside

Community leaders have condemned those responsible for a bomb scare which forced the evacuation of several homes on the northside of Cork City.

While gardaí have confirmed that the suspicious device found outside a house in Mayfield was not viable, a Garda investigation is now under way in an effort to identify those responsible for leaving it there.

Locals said they have concerns after graffiti, which appeared in the area in recent weeks and which was signed by the 32 County Sovereignty Movement, identified and threatened certain individuals, one of whom lives close to where the device was found.

A major security alert was activated in the estate, off the Old Youghal Rd, after gardaí were called to the area just after 8pm yesterday following reports of a suspicious device outside a house.

Gardaí put a cordon in place and the Defence Forces explosive ordnance disposal unit was notified.

The residents of a number of neighbouring houses in the terrace were evacuated as a precaution.

Members of the army bomb squad deployed a remotely operated vehicle first to examine the device in situ, before it was deemed not viable and the cordon was lifted.

Local Worker’s Party city councillor, Ted Tynan, condemned those responsible for leaving the device outside the house.

“We know now that the device was not viable but that was not known at the time it was discovered,” he said.

This was a totally reckless act. People were left very shaken by the whole incident.

“I want to praise the gardaí and the army for the quick response.

“But people were evacuated from their homes on what was a very cold night and were left standing around in blankets outside while the army dealt with the device.

“I think the library or community centre should have been opened for those people.

“And now there is a concern locally that if this was an attempt to threaten someone, that those responsible could come back with a viable device?”

It is understood that the device consisted of a fluid-filled bottle, with wires.

Items of potential evidential interest have been handed over to gardaí and investigations are ongoing.