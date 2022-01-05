Cork hospital urges non-urgent cases to avoid emergency department

The busy Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork city has renewed its appeal for people needing less urgent treatment to avoid its emergency department (ED).

For the second time this week, MUH has appealed to members of the public who do not need emergency care to seek alternative treatment options as its ED continues to experience high demand for its services.

It issued its first appeal on Monday and has repeated it this lunchtime as a result of an increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients, which has put the hospital under increased pressure.

“Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or South Doc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit at the St Mary’s Health Campus,” a spokesman for the hospital said.

“The public are reminded that South Doc is an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours, while the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher is open from 8am to 6pm, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

“Patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for.

“The hospital has implemented its escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees at the ED and while the ED remains open 24/7 it is regrettable that patients will experience delays.”

It follows a statement from Cork University Hospital on Tuesday where the public was warned that some patients may experience delays in the emergency department as it had been “exceptionally busy over the past number of weeks”.