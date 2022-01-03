Man, 70s, dies after car collision in Cork City

The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was taken from the scene to CUH, where he has since died
Gardaí attended the scene at Friar Street following reports of a car colliding with a parked car.

Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 20:20
Caitlín Griffin and Neil Michael

A man in his 70s has died following a collision in Cork city this afternoon.

At about 1.20 pm, gardaí attended the scene at Friar Street following reports of a car colliding with a parked car before coming to a stop. It's understood the driver became ill while driving, moments before the collision. 

The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital, where he has since died.

A garda spokesperson said: “At approximately 1.20pm Gardaí attended at Friar Street, Cork City following reports of a car colliding with a parked car before coming to a stop.

“The driver of the car, a male in his 70s, was taken from the scene to CUH.”

The street has been sealed off for technical examination. 

