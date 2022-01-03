Tributes paid after death of colourful Cork civil engineer John V Lennon

President Michael D Higgins is among those who have paid tribute following the death of a well-known civil engineer who was credited with bringing “great colour and character” to his native Cork.

John Vianney Lennon, who was part of the consortium behind the 1985 election of illiterate sandwich board advertising man, Bernie Murphy, to Cork Corporation, who backed plans for the construction of a bridge over the river Lee inspired by the Ponte Vecchio in Florence, and who also tried to sue US President Donald Trump, died on New Year’s Day.

He was in his early 80s. He will be buried on Wednesday.

“It was a privilege to have been among the many to have shared a friendship with John V Lennon, who had indeed a unique and unforgettable genius that he brought to so many of his friends,” President Higgins said.

Photographer Billy macGill, who was one of the original group behind Murphy’s election, described Mr Lennon as a “unique character”.

“There are only a few people of the mould of John – he was one of those unique characters that help make the folk stories, that help create the legends of a city,” he said.

Dublin Architect Sam Stephenson and Cork engineer John V Lennon discussing their plans for building a live-over bridge on the North Channel of the River Lee between St. Patrick's Bridge and Brian Boru Bridge. Picture: Billy macGill.

“He was a complicated man, a paradoxical man but there was always great madness. He was always willing to take chances but he never had the slightest intention of following through. Innovators don’t need to be finishers.

He had this mental freedom that can at times upset civilised society – but I bet those in civilised society secretly dream that they could have balls to do the things he did.”

Originally from Newmarket, Mr Lennon made his money working in construction in London before returning to Ireland and establishing himself as a chartered civil engineer.

Following Bernie Murphy’s local election success – a plan hatched in the city’s famous Hi-B Bar and which cost one bookie about £26,000 – Mr Lennon became Mr Murphy's ‘election agent’ for what was ultimately an unsuccessful run for a Dáil seat in the 1987 general election.

In 2006, Mr Lennon took an unsuccessful High Court case against Cork City Council seeking a declaration that his daughter, Maria, had made a valid application in 1998 to the planning authority for outline permission for a bridge with a commercial centre and residential development across the Lee, between St Patrick's Quay and Anderson's Quay.

In 2017, he sued US President Donal Trump over plans for a 200,000 tonne rock barrier at the Trump International golf resort in Doonbeg in Clare.

Mr Lennon initially secured a judgement for just over €14,000 against Trump for "wasting his time" compiling an objection to the original sea wall only for the plan to be later withdrawn.

He went on to stage a one-man protest outside Trump Tower.

The judgement was later set aside after a judge ruled that Mr Lennon’s claim had no basis in law, was vexatious, and “was an attempt to attract publicity”, claims Mr Lennon denied.

Mr Lennon is survived by his wife Joan, daughters Maria and Iseult, sons John Paul, Jamie and Myles, and his brother Jim.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated at The Sacred Heart Church on Cork’s Western Road at 11am on Wednesday.