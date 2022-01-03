Over €50,000 spent to repair three sets of vandalised traffic lights on Cork's northside

It has cost taxpayers a whopping €50,000 to fix three sets of traffic lights vandalised on the northside of Cork City.

It is one of the single largest repair-and-replacement bills for vandalism to traffic lights in the city in recent years.

It has prompted an appeal from city officials for the vandals to consider how that money could be better spent in their community.

The council's head of operations, David Joyce, said traffic lights are critical pieces of infrastructure, which serve an important, but often underestimated, function in local communities.

"Some of the traffic lights in this instance facilitate those with mobility issues," Mr Joyce said.

"Some of them are used by children to access school and sporting facilities.

"I would appeal to anyone thinking of doing damage to traffic lights to think of the consequences of their actions on the most vulnerable and on the young in their communities."

He said the €50,000 spent would have provided other much-needed infrastructure, including improved footpaths, traffic calming, or better crossing facilities.

The €50,000 could also fund the design of a children's playground in the community.

The staggering repair bill emerged during a recent city council meeting, when Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins sought an update on the repairs to traffic lights at the junction of Popham's Road and Farranferris Avenue.

He said there were local concerns about the risk to motorists and pedestrians using this busy junction, because the lights had been out for some time. In reply, Mr Joyce said the traffic lights had been vandalised and required very significant repair-and-replacement works.

Some lights were damaged beyond repair and had to be replaced.

"Replacement parts were ordered and were delayed due to ongoing international supply chain issues," he said.

The repairs were completed within the last two weeks.

He said this set of lights was one of three in roughly the same area that had been vandalised in the space of a few days.

A set of lights on Fairfield Avenue and another set outside Na Piarsaigh GAA club were also damaged.

Mr Joyce said the vandals targeted not just the traffic light heads and push buttons, they also damaged the electrical control cabinets nearby.

"These lights have been repeatedly vandalised and this was a significant bill to repair and replace the damaged components. The repair fund is limited and this will have a significant impact on that fund," he said.