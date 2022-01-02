Man, 50s, dies in collision between motorcycle and car 

The collision occurred on the N24 at Fawnagowan in Tipperary on December 28
Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 19:15
Caitlín Griffin

A man has died following a collision involving a motorcycle and car in Tipperary.

The incident occured Gardaí on the N24 at Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary, at approximately 12.45 pm on Tuesday, December 28.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, seriously injured in the collision was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital on January 2.

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and enquires are ongoing. 

The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will now be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and those with camera footage from the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062-80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

