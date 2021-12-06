Storm Barra: Status red wind warning issued for Cork and Kerry 

Met Éireann has warned the public not to make unnecessary journeys on Tuesday and Wednesday when the “violent” Storm Barra will hit Ireland.

A status red wind warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry – the highest level warning Met Éireann issues. Orange and yellow wind warnings are in place for the rest of the country.

"Southwesterly winds later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds in excess of 80km/h with severe or damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h," warned Met Éireann.

A red wind warning is now in place for #Cork and #Kerry, as #StormBarra brings widespread strong and damaging winds to Ireland tomorrow & Wednesday.



Orange and Yellow warnings in place elsewhere ⚠️



Follow local safety advice⚠️ℹ️ https://t.co/XGJxZFdDKs pic.twitter.com/s9y2fSW5re — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 6, 2021

"Due to a combination of high waves, storm surge and high tide, coastal flooding is expected. Disruption to power and travel are likely."

The status red warning will be in place from 6am until 9pm on Tuesday. Cork and Kerry will then fall under a status orange warning until 6am on Wednesday.

A status orange wind warning has been issued for Clare, Limerick and Galway while there is a status yellow wind warning for the rest of the country.

Both warnings will come into place at 6am on Tuesday and will last for 24-hours.

In Clare, Limerick and Galway winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130km/h.

“High waves, high tides, heavy rain and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding,” said Met Éireann who added that disruption to power and travel are likely.

Senior meteorologist Liz Walsh said that winds will be south to southeast in direction during the early part of the Tuesday and will gradually veer westerly as the day goes on.

"So the strength of the wind will be dependent on your location and exposure to that particular direction. Some heavy falls of rain are likely too during Tuesday morning, these mainly across southern and southeastern counties with spot flooding possible."

#StormBarra will give severe winds , heavy rain, high Seas and some coastal flooding.🌊🌧️🌬️

For all latest warnings ➡️ https://t.co/SATrWv2EIb pic.twitter.com/fIbALzawPT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 5, 2021

Over the seas, the highest level marine warning has been issued for the south-west coast.

Storm Barra, an Atlantic depression, will bring very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland.

From Mizen Head to Loop Head to Slyne Head off the south coast, Met Éireann has issued a status red violent storm warning.

The warning will be in place from 3am tomorrow until 11pm.

“South winds, veering west to northwest will reach Violent Storm Force 11 during Tuesday on Irish coastal waters from Mizen Head to Loop Head to Slyne Head,” said the forecaster.

A status orange storm warning is in place from Slyne Head to Belfast Lough and from Dungarvan to Mizen Head while there is a status yellow gale warning from Belfast Lough to Howth Head to Dungarvan and on the Irish Sea.

Cork County Council said the Severe Weather Assessment Team convened this morning in response to these weather warnings and to review preparations.

The council urged the public to “stay high, stay dry and stay away from the coast, rivers and lakes”.

“With strong gusts and high waves predicted, people are urged to refrain from visiting coastal areas.”

It added that Dursey Cable Car will not operate once wind speeds exceed 55km/h and the Council has asked that people report issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage .

Cork City Council has advised people that it is likely that there will be localised flooding in some parts of the city.

A couple try to negotiate the flood water at the pedestrian bridge on Morrison's Island in 2014. File picture: Dan Linehan

It said on Sunday that some roads and low-lying quays could be hit.

Morrison's Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche's Quay, Proby's Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt's Quay, Kyrl's Quay and potentially South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall have been highlighted as risk areas.

“Traffic restrictions may be in place at these locations, during these times [near high tide],” the council added.

“As forecasted weather and tidal conditions are variable at this time, Cork City Council is continuing to monitor the situation closely.”

Drivers should 'expect the unexpected'

Earlier today, David Joyce, the Director of Services and Operations at Cork City Council, said there will be three separate effects of the storm on Cork.

The first will be the tidal flooding on the city’s low lying quays.

“The exact quantum of tidal flooding is a little uncertain at this point in time because the storm is moving around a little as are the winds.

“The winds on Saturday and Sunday were south-east, they’ve now backed to south with is good from our perspective,” Mr Joyce told 96FM.

He said that they expect flooding on the quays from around 7am until 8am.

Mr Joyce said the second and third effects are heavy rain and strong winds, which could lead to potentially dangerous driving conditions. He warned drivers to “expect the unexpected”.

Mr Joyce encouraged people to ensure outdoor belongings are tied down and secure. He added that the Flood Assessment Team will be meeting throughout the day and the council will also be meeting with Met Éireann.

Evelyn Cusack, head of forecasting at Met Éireann told Newstalk Breakfast that the storm system is developing rapidly over the Atlantic at present and will hit Ireland’s western seaboard on Tuesday with strong gale force winds which will quickly extend across the country.

There will be heavy rain turning to sleet and snow on higher ground, she warned.

Met Éireann will meet with gardaí, local authorities and emergency services this morning to update the progress of the storm and provide advice on what precautionary measures should be taken.

“It will be a pretty horrid day”, added Ms Cusack who advised against cycling.

The high winds and heavy rain will continue throughout Wednesday, they will have moved on by Thursday.

On RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Ms Walsh warned that trees could be knocked down during the high winds.

She also advised that outdoor street furniture should be taken in or tied down and cautioned that Christmas decorations could be damaged.

“Don’t make unnecessary journeys,” she added.

Some places will be shutting their doors on Tuesday, including Fota Wildlife Park.

It announced that it will close due to the predicted extreme weather. Anyone who had a booking to go to the park on Tuesday will be contacted directly.