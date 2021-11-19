Burnt out car discovered after gunfire reported in Tipperary

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the alleged discharge of a firearm in Tipperary early this morning.

At approximately 12.30am, gardaí say they received a report alleging that a firearm had been discharged in the Brook Crescent area of Oldbridge, Clonmel.

No one was reported injured during the incident, though a residential property did sustain some damage.

A short time later, A BMW 3 series saloon car was found burnt out roughly 11km away in the Seskin area of Kilsheelan.

Both scenes are currently sealed-off to facilitate an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak to anyone who was in the Brook Crescent area of Clonmel or the Seskin area of Kilsheelan between 9pm last night and 1am this morning, and who may have noticed a BMW 3 series saloon car.

Any road users with camera footage have asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that no arrests have yet been made, but investigations are ongoing.