Burnt out car discovered after gunfire reported in Tipperary

A garda spokesperson confirmed that no arrests have yet been made following the incidents but investigations are ongoing
Burnt out car discovered after gunfire reported in Tipperary

No one was reported injured during the incident, though a residential property did sustain some damage. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 12:23
Steven Heaney

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the alleged discharge of a firearm in Tipperary early this morning. 

At approximately 12.30am, gardaí say they received a report alleging that a firearm had been discharged in the Brook Crescent area of Oldbridge, Clonmel. 

No one was reported injured during the incident, though a residential property did sustain some damage.

A short time later, A BMW 3 series saloon car was found burnt out roughly 11km away in the Seskin area of Kilsheelan.

Both scenes are currently sealed-off to facilitate an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. 

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to come forward. 

In particular, they wish to speak to anyone who was in the Brook Crescent area of Clonmel or the Seskin area of Kilsheelan between 9pm last night and 1am this morning, and who may have noticed a BMW 3 series saloon car. 

Any road users with camera footage have asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that no arrests have yet been made, but investigations are ongoing. 

Read More

Masks should be worn in outdoor congregated settings, says health chief

More in this section

Heartbroken dad speaks of family's pain at deaths of wife and newborn son following hospital errors  Heartbroken dad speaks of family's pain at deaths of wife and newborn son following hospital errors 
Obstetrician caring for Marie Downey regrets oversight in not discussing epilepsy, inquest hears Cork inquest hears harrowing detail of baby's death at CUMH
Seán Binder on trial in Greece on smuggling charges along with 23 other migrant rescue volunteers Seán Binder on trial in Greece on smuggling charges along with 23 other migrant rescue volunteers
GardaiCrimePlace: Tipperary
Burnt out car discovered after gunfire reported in Tipperary

Calls for more gardaí in Limerick as residents fear anti-social behaviour on rise

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

  • 6
  • 7
  • 14
  • 22
  • 32
  • 46
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices