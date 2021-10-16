Man jailed for dangerous driving after 'bouncing over speed bumps' in Cork housing estate

A man who drove off at speed through a housing estate in Cork ‘bouncing over speed bumps’ near pedestrians while being followed by gardaí, was jailed for dangerous driving and having no insurance.

Michel Pietrzak, 20, of 8 Elderwood Avenue, Boreenmanna Rd in Cork city, was convicted of one count of dangerous driving and two counts of having no insurance at Midleton District Court.

The charges related to one date in October and one date in November last year.

On October 19, 2020, at 9.45pm, gardaí observed Pietrzak reversing a Honda Accord quickly out of a parking place as gardaí drove towards him in Cobh, Co Cork.

The court heard that gardaí followed Pietrzak and saw him failing to stop at a stop sign and accelerating through a housing estate, driving at speed and ‘bouncing over speed bumps’.

Pedestrians were on the pavements of the housing estate at the time, the court heard.

Pietrzak had 17 previous convictions for driving offences, including three for no insurance and three for dangerous driving.

Judge Alec Gabbett asked his defence solicitor Don Ryan: “Has he his toothbrush with him? He’s going to need it.”

Mr Ryan said that his client had already been jailed for four months this year for dangerous driving and no insurance and his time in prison had had a “significant impact" on him.

Before the last conviction in May, he had been doing well, Mr Ryan said.

“He had changed and turned his life around,” Mr Ryan said.

“He’s come out of prison and he’s working in a shop part time, he’s applied for full time work.

“He lives at home with his parents and he’s involved with the probation service.

“My understanding is that this man has come to no garda notice in 2021.”

But Judge Gabbett noted that Pietrzak had been in prison for “a significant part” of the year.

Judge Gabbett said that the defendant's “modus operandi” seemed to be buying cheap cars, failing to get insurance, and driving them recklessly.

“The people of Cork and east Cork need to be protected,” Judge Gabbett said.

“He seems to object to paying motor insurance. He does not seem to have learned his lesson yet, that’s my difficulty.”

Judge Gabbett jailed him on each of the no insurance charges for three months each, to run consecutively so he is to serve 6 months in total.

For dangerous driving, he jailed him for three months to run concurrently with the other sentences.

He was also disqualified from driving for six years.