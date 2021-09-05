RNLI crew struggling to bring injured onto listing West Cork pontoon

An RNLI crew is struggling to bring injured people ashore to a West Cork harbour because of the listing pontoon which they fear could break apart this winter as it is taking so long to resolve the situation.

Local fishermen had to secure the pontoon at Courtmacsherry with ropes tied to the adjoining pier to prevent it from floating away down the bay, after brackets holding in position cracked.

Finding a solution to the problem has been complicated by a number of issues.

The cash-strapped county council doesn't have the money to carry out dredging in Courtmacsherry and at nearby Ring harbour where fishing boats and pleasure craft have been damaged due to the growing sand banks there.

“We also have a bigger issue in Courtmacsherry Bay itself, as the channel has narrowed considerably after the storms of recent years caused it to silt up badly," independent councillor Paul Hayes said.

Years ago, local farmers used to be able to take loads of sand out of the harbour to spread on their land, but now that Courtmacsherry has been designated a Special Area of Conservation, that practice is prohibited.

"The lifeboat personnel have raised concerns about their response times being affected as they try to navigate through the narrowing channel, at low tide.”

Mr Hayes said the council is waiting for financial assistance from the government to pay for a survey of both Ring and Courtmacsherry Bays to see what works will be required to remedy these issues.

"But months and years are passing without any progress here too, causing much frustration and exasperation in our coastal communities,” he said.

The council also needs a foreshore licence to carry out dredging works. It applied for one in late 2019 but still hasn't received it.

'Very little has changed'

Council officials said until a foreshore licence is granted, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine couldn't and wouldn't allocate funding for the dredging works.

“This request for funding of approximately €200,000 was applied for last March. We've been told the foreshore license is being signed off on imminently, but because of the bureaucratic nature of central and local government, we've essentially lost the funding required to carry out the dredging and this after the council put the project out to tender,” Mr Hayes said.

He pointed out that as far back as 2016 the RNLI crew highlighted issues they had with refueling and with removing injured people onto the pontoon at low tide, such is the extent of the listing, due to a build-up of silt and debris under it.

“Assurances were given at the time that the issue would be treated with urgency, but very little has changed in the five years since.

"I frequently raised the issue at council coastal management meetings and was told foreshore licenses needed to be applied for. Consultants were hired to carry out extensive and expensive surveys, yet we're still waiting for work to begin,” Mr Hayes said.