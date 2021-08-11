Bantry medical assessment unit reopens

Bantry General Hospital's acute medical assessment unit has reopened - but its operating hours have been reduced.

Before it shut at the end of last month, the unit was open 12 hours per day, from 8am to 8pm. That has now been reduced to 9am to 6pm.

Health campaigners who welcomed news acute admissions were to resume at Bantry General Hospital are furious the unit’s hours have been slashed.

And they now say they now planning another protest.

Jerry Harrington, who organised the protest on Sunday that was attended by hundreds of people, said: “Everyone was delighted with the news that the unit was to reopen.

"While it has opened, we have now discovered the opening hours have been cut.

“People are furious and I have been on the phone constantly, taking calls from some very angry people.

“They are happy the unit is open but don’t understand why the hours have been slashed and they fear what is happening is the beginning of the end the unit being run full time.”

He added: “As we have always found with this hospital, almost every crisis there has been filled with either false or broken promises."

Bantry General Hospital, Co. Cork.

Cork South-West TD Michael Collins described the reduction in hours as "outrageous".

“When they said they would open the unit, they didn't say anything about cutting the hours.

“This is going to see people back on the streets.

“The Health Minister now needs to get off social media, get down to Bantry and explain to people to their faces what exactly is going on.

“Sending out updates on social media instead of actually informing people properly is not good enough.”

He was referring to the fact that about two minutes after last Sunday’s 1pm protest started in Bantry Square, Mr Donnelly posted a tweet about the crisis.

In it, he said he had helped secure a locum consultant who could assist with running of the AMAU.

News the locum was due to arrive had already been announced two days previously by the South/South West Hospital Group that runs BGH.

And the locum - a consultant geriatrician - was brought in to deal with inpatients.