GPs demand to know when full admissions will resume at Bantry General Hospital

GPs have reiterated their call on Bantry General Hospital to tell them what is going on with admissions there.

They are warning the longer it remains partially closed to admissions, the more this will have a serious knock-on effect on healthcare in the region. The hospital has now been run with restricted admissions for the past eight days due to a lack of consultants.

GPs, who say they are having to take the strain as a result, say nobody has “officially” told them what is going on. They also don’t know how long the restrictions will continue.

There had been assurances that issues would be resolved by last Thursday. However, it is claimed restrictions have remained in place over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The South/South West Hospital Group, which runs Bantry Hospital, has refused to answer questions from the Irish Examiner. Its public relations firm said on Sunday the group "will respond once a reply is approved".

Paul O’Sullivan, based at Bantry’s Marino Medical Centre, said: “There has been no official communication with any of the GPs.

"All we tend to hear at the moment is through word of mouth or if a patient rings up and tells us something or maybe one of the ambulance crews will tell us something. It is a very, very unsatisfactory way of running things and we don't know who to turn to any more.

It's as if we do not matter, or do not exist.

GPs say the after-hours service South Doc is now having to take on the extra workload. But, as Dr O'Sullivan points out, SouthDoc was never meant to be "the only game in town".

"We have no idea when Bantry General Hospital will be open as usual, we have no idea. We have been left in limbo, we just don't know what's going on.

"If this carries on much longer, this is going to have a huge knock-on effect. And I'm very worried they were getting to a situation where there will be no emergency ambulances available because of this.

“This is because ambulances now are having to act as taxis to take people who don’t have transport, but who need to be cared for, to CUH.

"People don't want to go there and God knows how long in the emergency department they will have to wait. And we are now putting extra pressure on them (CUH) as well."

He said an entire cohort of patients who would normally be seen at Bantry General Hospital are now turning up at the gates of CUH "and that has to have a knock-on effect".

“It can only serve to magnify the pressure that the CUH is currently under,” he said.

Dr O'Sullivan said when he was working on-call with SouthDoc on Saturday, people were "knocking on our windows and the doors, asking to be left in to be seen".

"They were being told to come and see us when they arrived at the hospital," he said.

Local TD Michael Collins, who has been trying to find out what has been going at the hospital for a number of days, said he has now contacted Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly to get involved and help resolve the situation.