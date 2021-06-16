Potential natural recovery in marine biodiversity reported at Cork lake in new study

Scientists from all around the world study the ecosystem in Lough Hyne. Picture: Professor Rob McAllen.

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 17:30
Ciarán Sunderland

UCC scientists have identified the possible recovery of marine biodiversity in one of Ireland's only marine reserves in Co Cork. 

Lough Hyne is located nearly 5km southwest of Skibbereen in West Cork and is connected to the Atlantic ocean by a narrow shallow channel. 

This zone is rarely studied as it is too deep for scuba divers but above the levels examined by underwater robots, said Professor of Marine Biology at University College Cork, Rob McAllen. 

Research by Prof McAllen and Victoria University of Wellington's Professor James Bell showed that the population of marine sponges in the lough shrank by half in those eight years. 

“It's difficult to be certain what caused the change, whether it was a natural event or the result of human activities,” said Prof McAllen. 

New long-term monitoring stations showed that the sponges are starting to grow again and will help researchers better monitor Lough Hyne. 

“To our knowledge, the sudden disappearance of sponge gardens on this scale has never happened in the lough before. 

"Our new surveys will help us better manage Lough Hyne, but also other deep-sea ecosystems across the world,” said Prof Bell.

This research was first published in the academic journal,

Science of the Total Environment

and the Department of Local Government, and the National Parks and Wildlife Service funded the monitoring stations for the study. 

