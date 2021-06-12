Aer Lingus cancels summer flights to some European cities after poor demand

The airline's decision will allow it to focus its capacity on routes where there is the greatest demand as travel restrictions ease. It is the latest business setback for the airline. 
Aer Lingus cancels summer flights to some European cities after poor demand

Fears have also circulated that a recent decision to close the Shannon base and temporarily close the base at Cork airport preempts a retreat to Dublin airport as the main operations hub. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 08:30
Ciarán Sunderland

Aer Lingus has cancelled some flights to European destinations due to poor demand from customers.

Flights to cities in France, Italy and Croatia are among those pulled from the schedule.

The routes have been cancelled for the remainder of 2021.

The airline the decision will allow it to focus its capacity on routes where there is the greatest demand as travel restrictions ease.

It says all customers that had booked have been contacted and offered a refund.

The statement outlining the issue said the uncertainty surrounding international travel prior to the recent Government announcement meant it was not possible for the airline to accurately predict where demand would be.
The airline has been hard hit by travel restrictions on international travel since the outbreak of the pandemic last year with financial losses running at €465m since the onset of the Covid crisis.

Fears have also circulated that a recent decision to close the Shannon base and temporarily close the base at Cork airport preempts a retreat to Dublin airport as the main operations hub. 

The airline’s decision means the jobs of all 81 cabin crew at Shannon are at risk, while 45 ground staff at the airport will be laid off. At Cork, 138 cabin crew and 60 ground staff will be laid off from September through November.

Aer Lingus has tapped the public wage subsidy scheme and, as recently as February, received a loan of €150m from the State’s pandemic recovery fund.

Analysts have highlighted the threat posed to regional development and connectivity across the country when attempting to attract investment or develop the local economy as a result of the decision. 

Read More

Closure of Shannon and Cork crew bases raises fears Aer Lingus may focus on Dublin

More in this section

Tributes paid to Cork-born London councillor who died suddenly aged 40 Tributes paid to Cork-born London councillor who died suddenly aged 40
Portrait of Irish writer Edna O’Brien unveiled in London Portrait of Irish writer Edna O’Brien unveiled in London
Sillhouette of a sad and problematic young man sitting next to a window light source. Mental health concept 'He said getting into prison would save his life': Homeless people reoffending to get off streets
#covid-19businesseconomyair travelplace: corkplace: shannonorganisation: aer lingus
Aer Lingus cancels summer flights to some European cities after poor demand

Man, 70s, killed in crash near Midleton

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

  • 7
  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 35
  • 40
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices