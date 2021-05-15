Gardaí appeal for help to trace missing Cork man

John Corkery, 59, was last seen near his home in Millstreet at around 8.30pm on Thursday.
John Corkery has been missing from his home since Thursday. 

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 22:25
Eoin English

Gardaí in Cork have appealed for help tracing a man who’s been missing from his home in the north of the county since Thursday.

He is described as being 5' 11" in height, of slim build with grey hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí said that they, and Mr Corkery’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

