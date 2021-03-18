Annual anti-racism rally in Cork to be drive-by event this year

Organisers say that, this year, it is 'more important than ever' to oppose racism
Annual anti-racism rally in Cork to be drive-by event this year

To mark World Anti-Racism Day, attendees at this year's event are being asked to remain in their cars and drive through Cork City. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 18 Mar, 2021 - 12:35
Steven Heaney

A rally to mark World Anti-Racism Day is set to take place in Cork on Saturday, March 20.

To comply with public health guidelines, the Cork Says No To Racism Coalition event will see attendees remain in their cars and drive through the city.

Cork Says No To Racism has usually marked the international event, held on March 21 on the anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre in apartheid South Africa, with marches through the city centre.

While last year’s event was only online, organiser Joe Moore said this year it was “more important than ever to have a presence on the streets of Cork to oppose racism”.

"In order to do this while keeping people safe from coronavirus, we have chosen to have a parade of vehicles through Cork to mark World Anti-Racism Day,” Mr Moore said.

"The past year saw global anti-racist protests under the banner of Black Lives Matter following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25."

Mr Moore said the coronavirus pandemic had intensified the effects of state racism all around the world, with borders closed and visa-free travel largely withdrawn.

"A largely immigrant workforce in meat processing plants has been exposed to the dangers of the virus while, in many cases, being denied basic protections such as sick pay," he said.

Travellers and residents of direct provision centres have similarly been forced to live in dangerous, cramped conditions due to an unequal State housing policy.

Mr Moore said Ireland's response to these "lethal" situations had been "slow or non-existent".

He said the Irish far-right had seized on the basic public health policies delivered by the State with "opportunistic denialist actions".

"They have taken to the streets to oppose mask-wearing and lockdowns in a transparent effort to recruit more members to their long-term project, which has already seen them oppose new direct provision centres in an effort to stoke racist tensions."

Mr Moore said such actions "to mimic anti-racist positions" had a "racist agenda at their core".

The Cork Says No To Racism rally on Saturday will include "established groups of people of colour in Cork, asylum seekers and refugees, and members of the Travelling community and the Islamic community".

Read More

Cows not 'amoozed' by livestock lockdown, research shows

More in this section

CC LEINSTER HOUSE Suggestion The Kerryman newspaper rebrand to be gender-neutral is 'balderdash'
Residents of The Lough ‘frustrated’ after Patrick’s Day crowds dispersed Residents of The Lough ‘frustrated’ after Patrick’s Day crowds dispersed
Watch: Cork singer pens poignant song in wake of Sarah Everard murder Watch: Cork singer pens poignant song in wake of Sarah Everard murder
black lives matter
Annual anti-racism rally in Cork to be drive-by event this year

Cork city rally to mark World Anti-Racism Day

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 26
  • 43
  • 45
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices