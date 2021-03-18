Annual anti-racism rally in Cork to be drive-by event this year

A rally to mark World Anti-Racism Day is set to take place in Cork on Saturday, March 20.

To comply with public health guidelines, the Cork Says No To Racism Coalition event will see attendees remain in their cars and drive through the city.

Cork Says No To Racism has usually marked the international event, held on March 21 on the anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre in apartheid South Africa, with marches through the city centre.

While last year’s event was only online, organiser Joe Moore said this year it was “more important than ever to have a presence on the streets of Cork to oppose racism”.

"In order to do this while keeping people safe from coronavirus, we have chosen to have a parade of vehicles through Cork to mark World Anti-Racism Day,” Mr Moore said.

"The past year saw global anti-racist protests under the banner of Black Lives Matter following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25."

Mr Moore said the coronavirus pandemic had intensified the effects of state racism all around the world, with borders closed and visa-free travel largely withdrawn.

"A largely immigrant workforce in meat processing plants has been exposed to the dangers of the virus while, in many cases, being denied basic protections such as sick pay," he said.

Travellers and residents of direct provision centres have similarly been forced to live in dangerous, cramped conditions due to an unequal State housing policy.

Mr Moore said Ireland's response to these "lethal" situations had been "slow or non-existent".

He said the Irish far-right had seized on the basic public health policies delivered by the State with "opportunistic denialist actions".

"They have taken to the streets to oppose mask-wearing and lockdowns in a transparent effort to recruit more members to their long-term project, which has already seen them oppose new direct provision centres in an effort to stoke racist tensions."

Mr Moore said such actions "to mimic anti-racist positions" had a "racist agenda at their core".

The Cork Says No To Racism rally on Saturday will include "established groups of people of colour in Cork, asylum seekers and refugees, and members of the Travelling community and the Islamic community".