A body has been discovered in a burnt-out car in Co Limerick.

It was found near a field in the Tournafulla area at around 3pm on Saturday.

The discovery was made after Abbeyfeale Fire and Rescue Service received a call of a car fire.

The body has since been removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick, where a post mortem exam will take place.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing and the body has not yet been formally identified.