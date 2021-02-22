North Belfast shooting was a ‘callous, brutal and violent attempt to kill’

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) patrol car (Niall Carson/PA)

Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 21:51
Rebecca Black, PA

The shooting of a man in north Belfast was a callous, brutal and violent attempt to kill, a senior police officer has said.

A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital following the incident on Hopewell Crescent in the Shankill area on Sunday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Natalie McNally said it is being investigated as an attempted murder.

Officers were alerted at around 11.15pm that a man had been shot at the rear of a residential property.

“A 29-year-old man was brought to hospital for treatment to his injuries, where he remains in critical condition,” she said.

“This shooting was a callous, brutal and violent attempt to kill, carried out in a heavily populated residential area.”

She said a burnt-out car was found a short time later on Fortwilliam Golf Course near Grays Lane, which police are examining.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area of Hopewell Crescent yesterday evening, or who may have any information that could assist us with our inquiries to contact detectives,” she said.

“No matter how small or insignificant you think your information may seem, we would encourage you to come forward to police and not to share it on social media.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a dark coloured saloon car leave the area at speed just before 11.15pm.

“We would also to appeal to anyone with CCTV footage in the area, or any drivers with dashcam footage, who have yet to come forward, to call 101 quoting reference number 2006 of 21/02/21.”

