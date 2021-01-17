Castletownbere: Plans to demolish convent rejected

An Bord Pleanála has rejected an appeal for a plan to demolish the building to make way for an extension to a supermarket car park
Castletownbere: Plans to demolish convent rejected

An Bord Pleanála rejected an appeal by the owners of Murphy’s SuperValu in Castletownbere against the decision of Cork County Council to refuse planning permission for the proposed development to add 27 extra car park spaces to its existing facility. Photo: Niall Duffy

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 11:52
Sean McCarthaigh

Plans to demolish a former convent building to make way for an extension to a supermarket car park in the west Cork town of Castletownbere have been rejected.

An Bord Pleanála rejected an appeal by the owners of Murphy’s SuperValu store in the town against the decision of Cork County Council to refuse planning permission for the proposed development to add 27 extra car park spaces to its existing facility.

The board said the provision of additional surface car park spaces did not provide sufficient justification for the demolition of the 19th century, three-storey convent.

It noted the convent, which was built around 1880, is classified in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage as a building of regional importance which is “of architectural, artistic and social special interest". The board also highlighted how it is an objective of the Cork County Development Plan to consider all buildings listed in the NIAH for inclusion in the Record of Protected Structures.

While council planners acknowledged that the provision of extra parking spaces would address problems with a shortage of car parking facilities in Castletownbere, they still recommended a refusal of planning permission.

The convent was most recently used as a hostel until its closure in 2014 but is currently in a state of disrepair with a large number of broken windows and some structural damage.

A planning inspector said there was also evidence of waste associated with anti-social behaviour.

The supermarket owners said they had tried to keep the building in use by renting it as a hostel but it was unprofitable.

They claimed the former convent did not contribute to the architectural or artistic views of the town centre and was becoming a distraction to the adjoining Church of the Sacred Heart, while also being used as a rat-run which raised insurance concerns.

The supermarket claimed the local community had no issue with the demolition of the building and the redevelopment of the area as well as claiming its removal would provide “a better shopping experience for customers.” However, an inspector with An Bord Pleanála said the convent’s demolition would “undermine and erode the historical complex of religious structures at this location.”

More in this section

Cork Orchestral Society to host free online concerts Cork Orchestral Society to host free online concerts
New millionaire in Kerry as winning Daily Million ticket sold in Listowel New millionaire in Kerry as winning Daily Million ticket sold in Listowel
Garda stock Two arrested by gardaí investigating discharge of firearm in Clare
castletownberean bord pleanálamurphy's supervaluplace: castletownbereperson: an bord pleanorganisation: niah
Castletownbere: Plans to demolish convent rejected

Cork TD criticises 'shocking' Brexit deal as value of fishing rights loss revised

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 16, 2021

  • 12
  • 17
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 39
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices