Rogue traders who scammed pensioner out of over €5,000 arrested in Cork

Gardaí have arrested three men as part of an ongoing investigation into rogue traders in Cork City after a pensioner was pressured into paying over €5,450.

On September 4 earlier this year, Gardaí received reports from an elderly woman in her 70s in the Bishpostown area of Cork about work carried out on her home by three men on August 24.

The men arrived at her home uninvited and agreed to clean her driveway for €900. After this the men stated that her roof needed to be fixed along with other jobs. The elderly woman said they pressured her into paying over €5450. When the woman had no cash left, she was asked to go to the bank to withdraw more money.

After she inspected the work that was carried out, the woman found there was paint damage to her driveway and house, as well as damage caused to her patio slabs.

The three men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested this morning and are currently detained at Togher and Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí on patrol as part of visibility measures for the investigation. Picture: Gardaí

They were arrested after an investigation beginning in August. Two detective gardaí were appointed to assist which allowed for both surveillance and high visibility patrols to be carried out.

The operation, which is still taking place, has also seen an increase in checkpoints carried out with the assistance of the Department of Social Welfare.

Speaking after the arrests, Cork City Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Brian McSweeney said neighbours can provide the best protection again rogue traders along with contacting the gardaí.

‘One of the best crime prevention tools we have is good neighbours. If you have elderly or vulnerable neighbours and see or hear about bogus traders operating in your area, let them and ourselves know so we can put out additional patrols.

If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the gardaí immediately.

"Genuine trade’s people won’t be offended by any queries that you or gardaí may make,” said Sergeant McSwee

Under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001, a person guilty of deception, on indictment, can face a fine,imprisonment up to five years or both.

More information about preventing fraud and rogue trading can be found here: https://www.garda.ie/en/crime-prevention/bogus-traders-callers.pdf