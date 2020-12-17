Cathedral choir brings Christmas cheer to  people of Cork

They normally raise the roof of their landmark cathedral this time of year, but the famous St Fin Barre’s Cathedral choir is going mobile and virtual this weekend to bring Christmas carols to the people of Cork.

The cathedral unveiled its Christmas Carols for Cork City initiative today at the historic cathedral, in association with the St Fin Barre's Quarter project, which will see its choir’s carol service broadcast on a giant screen on the back of a truck which will visit key locations around the city over the coming days.

The choir’s traditional carol service, a highlight of Christmas in Cork for many, has like many other events, been cancelled this year.

But the Dean of Cork, the Very Rev Nigel Dunne, said they decided instead to use technology to turn the cathedral “inside out” and to bring the service to the people in the safest way possible.

In order to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions, they gathered a much-reduced choir in the cathedral in recent days and recorded a performance featuring traditional and uplifting Christmas carols.

Now using the latest mobile LED screen technology and sound projection, their performance is about to hit the road.

The mobile Christmas carol service called to City Hall and Anglesea Street Fire Station and Garda Station yesterday.

Dean Dunne said the truck will call to several city hospitals and nursing homes over the coming days to spread Christmas cheer with frontline workers, patients, and residents.

“We were devastated to have to cancel the hugely popular carol services especially in this our 150th anniversary year,” Dean Dunne said.

Young choristers with Robbie Carroll and Peter Stobbart, director of music who feature on the video production.

“However thanks to some very creative thinking by St Fin Barre's Quarter committee and the generous support of the city council, we can now bring some of our wonderful music, sung by reduced socially distanced choir, onto the streets of the city.

“While it is not the same as gathering as a community in the cathedral, I hope it will bring some Christmas cheer to the streets of our city and our frontline workers in these difficult times.”

Chair of St Fin Barre's Quarter development committee, Eoin Murphy, said he was delighted to help launch the initiative.

“The cathedral is at the heart of the historic St Fin Barre's Quarter and this initiative shows what a significant contribution it makes to Cork City especially at Christmas time,” he said.

“For me the carol service has always symbolised the start of Christmas and I am thrilled that the tradition continues albeit in a different way.”

This programme is sponsored by Cork City Council through the Reimagine GLOW Programme.