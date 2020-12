A former scout leader is due in court this morning charged with the alleged sexual abuse of boys in Cork.

Gardaí in Cork have charged the man aged in his 70s in relation to allegations of indencent and sexual assault.

The man is due to appear in Cork District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí decided to charge the man following correspondence with the Director of Public Proseceution (DPP).

The charges follow an investigation related to incidents which happened over a period of 30 years.