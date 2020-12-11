Little Adam’s big heart helps us embrace positivity

Cork's most famous six-year-old has a virtual hug for you this Christmas
Little Adam’s big heart helps us embrace positivity

Cork's Adam King stole everyone's hearts when he appeared on the Late Late Toy Show

Fri, 11 Dec, 2020 - 07:18
Martha Brennan

When the Late Late Toy Show team asked six-year-old Adam King who his top celebrities were, he wrote three names: Temple Street Hospital porter John Doyle, President Michael D Higgins, and Cork University Hospital nurse Marie McSweeney.

Ms McSweeney, who has watched Adam grow up while working in the hospital, said:

“He’s very sweet, and he has a very bright face and he just lights up when he’s smiling. It's always a pleasure to see him."

Adam, from Killeagh Co Cork, was born with the most severe form of osteogenesis imperfecta, a life-long illness that causes brittle bones and stunts growth.

The King family leaves little room for negativity, however, and say they have been floored by how the public has connected with Adam.

Adam King with his 'A Hugh for you' heart.
Adam King with his 'A Hugh for you' heart.

“I asked Adam what his favourite thing about being a celebrity was and he said it was taking socially-distant selfies with people,” his father David said. 

“This is a time in our lives that we will remember forever.” 

Adam originally came up with the idea for a heart-shaped cutout during the country’s first lockdown so that he could show his teacher how much he missed her.

“We bring the virtual hug with us [everywhere] to show that we’re still here, we still have all the same emotions, and this is how we’re expressing them to you,” Adam’s mother Fiona King says.

The Irish Examiner is sharing an exclusive cutout of Adam’s virtual hug for readers to share this Christmas. 

Not all superheroes wear capes: Adam King's friendship with CUH nurse Marie

