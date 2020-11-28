Man accused of breaking into Cork pub to steal bottles of alcohol

A burglar smashed his way into The Blackpool Tavern in Cork in the early hours of the morning and handed out bottles of alcohol to an accomplice waiting outside.

That was the allegation made by Garda Ben Donovan who arrested and charged Edward Keenan, 36, with carrying out the burglary.

Garda Donovan outlined the background allegations in the crime at Cork District Court where Mr Keenan, of 73 Rathmore Terrace, Richmond Hill, Cork, applied for bail.

Garda Donovan said CCTV of the incident was examined by a number of gardaí, who identified Mr Keenan as the one who broke into the pub at 2am on November 10.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said on behalf of Keenan: “He denied it was him. He did not make any admissions. It is simply an allegation which he tells me he has denied.”

Accomplice

Garda Donovan said it was alleged that a window was smashed in the premises, a man entered the property and took a number of bottles of alcohol which he handed out to an accomplice who was outside.

Mr Keenan testified that if he was granted bail he would turn up in court for the case. He said he was on prescription tablets to help him deal with an alcohol problem.

“I am doing my best with the new child on the way. Even if I got into treatment or something. I had a lot of problems with alcohol and drugs. I am trying to get a handle on that now,” Mr Keenan said.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Mr Keenan in custody to appear by video link from prison at Cork District Court on December 3 on the burglary charge.