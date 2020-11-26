Cork GAA unveils 'One Cork' to transform Páirc Uí Chaoimh fortunes

Cork GAA has unveiled plans for a high-powered single body to unite its key stakeholders and assets and target the mountainous €33m debt hanging over its Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium.

‘One Cork’ will amalgamate Cork County Board, the Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium board and the independent fundraising arm, Cáirde Chorcaí.

It will feature key GAA executives, business leaders and financial experts, who will drive an ambitious programme of investment and commercial activity it expects will raise over €20m in revenue over the next five years.

A key aim will be to clear the debt on the stadium in six to 10 years, starting off with the sale of its land at Kilbarry, on the northside of Cork city, which should reduce the debt burden to about €23m.

The plan will build upon a series of strategies in key areas, namely sponsorship, commercial opportunities at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, ticket sales and advertising.

Almost game time pic.twitter.com/vixA6gQ4i3 — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) November 22, 2020

Talks have been ongoing between the three bodies for a number of months before a final agreement to proceed as one body was reached.

The ‘One Cork’ group is determined to make its €96m stadium a fundraising asset and not a financial millstone.

It is looking at a number of new opportunities that will realise the true potential of a “world class stadium like Páirc Uí Chaoimh” – including naming rights for elements of ‘the Páirc’.

It pledged: “Income – through commercial revenue including stadia sponsorship, concerts and stadium rental and advertising – will be used to invest heavily in clubs across Cork, and in a better-resourced county structure.”

Cork CEO Kevin O’Donovan said: “The ambition is to make Cork GAA one of the most successful sporting organisations in the country, both on and off the pitch.

By investing properly in clubs, schools and county structures, One Cork will lay the groundwork for future success at every level from Rebel Óg to Inter-County.

O’Donovan’s administrative team will be joined by business heavyweights Michael O’Flynn, John Mullins and Jim Woulfe along with representatives from Cáirde Chorcaí, including its chair Ted Owens, who insisted it was a positive move for the independent fundraising group to be subsumed into the ‘One Cork’ model.

“Our mission has always been to help Cork GAA teams to succeed at the highest level. We believe that this objective and our efforts to improve training facilities and support coaching can best be achieved under the One Cork model,” he said.