Covid-19 outbreaks leave Limerick and Ennis hospitals without 161 members of staff

Some 161 members of staff are unavailable at University Hospital Limerick and Ennis Hospital, as both struggle with Covid-19 outbreaks.

Speaking at a briefing this afternoon, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said the staff shortages were putting the hospitals under significant pressure.

He said: "It is significant in terms of staff impact - both in terms of some positive cases, and also close contacts, and indeed some patients as well.

"We are losing a lot of staff on shifts, and it's causing significant disruption."

As a result of the shortages, both hospitals have had to close wards and cancel procedures yesterday and today.

Mr Reid also spoke of Naas General hospital, which is currently without 77 members of staff who either have the virus themselves or who are a close contact of a confirmed case.

Letterkenny hospital too is suffering as a result of staff shortages. 55 individuals are unavailable at the Donegal hospital.

While Mr Reid did speak of the positive impact level 5 Covid-19 restrictions were having on the profile of the virus here, he also said Ireland was “only halfway through” and that a difficult challenge was ahead over the next few weeks.

He said: “As long as we have the virus and as long as we have the presence of the virus, it puts our healthcare system at risk.”