Covid-19 outbreaks leave Limerick and Ennis hospitals without 161 members of staff

University Hospital Limerick has had to cancel many outpatient appointments and elective procedures due to Covid-19 outbreaks. File Picture: Don Moloney

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 17:04
Steven Heaney

Some 161 members of staff are unavailable at University Hospital Limerick and Ennis Hospital, as both struggle with Covid-19 outbreaks.

Speaking at a briefing this afternoon, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said the staff shortages were putting the hospitals under significant pressure.

He said: "It is significant in terms of staff impact - both in terms of some positive cases, and also close contacts, and indeed some patients as well.

"We are losing a lot of staff on shifts, and it's causing significant disruption."

As a result of the shortages, both hospitals have had to close wards and cancel procedures yesterday and today.

HSE CEO, Paul Reid Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie
HSE CEO, Paul Reid Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Mr Reid also spoke of Naas General hospital, which is currently without 77 members of staff who either have the virus themselves or who are a close contact of a confirmed case.

Letterkenny hospital too is suffering as a result of staff shortages. 55 individuals are unavailable at the Donegal hospital.

While Mr Reid did speak of the positive impact level 5 Covid-19 restrictions were having on the profile of the virus here, he also said Ireland was “only halfway through” and that a difficult challenge was ahead over the next few weeks.

He said: “As long as we have the virus and as long as we have the presence of the virus, it puts our healthcare system at risk.”

